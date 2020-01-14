I muri di Carli Lloyd per salvare i koala dagli incendi in Australia (video)

View this post on Instagram

Block The Fires, Save The Koalas💜 Every day I scroll through my feed I see a new video or picture of a saved Koala or a fire that’s being fought. ~ The more we spread awareness about what is happening the faster we can make a difference. ~ This movement is in the spirit of love and service. As an athlete who travels all over the world, I am constantly awed by the generosity of cultures and people throughout. ~ This month our club will compete in three matches and my pledge is to donate $25 for every block I get to the foundation @wireswildliferescue, an emergency fund that is helping to resolve the crisis over in Australia. ~ Tica, Nati, Kels… lets get this thing rolling and raise the vibration of love through service! 🙏🏻💜 ~ @ipekbirol Thank you for bringing your vision to me, you are the reason this is starting 🤗🙌🏻 🎥 @riley_mack4 once again, your incredible talent is greatly appreciated #blockthefires #savethekoalas #attackthefires #blocks4bushfirerelief #aces4bushfirerelief