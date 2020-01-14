I muri di Carli Lloyd per salvare i koala dagli incendi in Australia (video)

Di Redazione
I gravissimi incendi che hanno devastato l’Australia, uccidendo decine di migliaia di animali e mettendo a rischio l’intero habitat del subcontinente, hanno commosso e turbato l’opinione pubblica a livello globale. Anche il mondo della pallavolo è rimasto profondamente colpito dalla situazione e in particolare Carli Lloyd, palleggiatrice dell’Eczacibasi Vitra Istanbul, ha deciso di trasformare la sua partecipazione emotiva in un gesto concreto, lanciando una sfida a suon di muri alle sue compagne di squadra.
“Block the fires, save the koalas” scrive Lloyd su Instagram, e l’idea è molto semplice: per ogni muro-punto messo a segno nelle tre partite ufficiali che l’Eczacibasi giocherà in gennaio, l’alzatrice statunitense donerà 25 dollari a WIRES Wildlife Rescue, una Onlus che sta raccogliendo fondi per risolvere l’emergenza australiana. Nel video, Lloyd invita a partecipare anche le compagne Natalia Pereira, Kelsey Robinson e Tijana Boskovic: le prime due hanno già aderito con entusiasmo, e a loro si sono unite molte altre giocatrici, tra cui le brasiliane Gabi e Carol Gattaz.
C’è da scommettere, dunque, sul fatto che l’idea si espanderà a macchia d’olio, che è poi il vero obiettivo dell’iniziativa prima ancora della raccolta fondi in se stessa: “Più diffondiamo informazioni e consapevolezza su quello che sta accadendo – scrive Lloyd – e più rapidamente potremo fare la differenza“.
Block The Fires, Save The Koalas💜 Every day I scroll through my feed I see a new video or picture of a saved Koala or a fire that’s being fought. ~ The more we spread awareness about what is happening the faster we can make a difference. ~ This movement is in the spirit of love and service. As an athlete who travels all over the world, I am constantly awed by the generosity of cultures and people throughout. ~ This month our club will compete in three matches and my pledge is to donate $25 for every block I get to the foundation @wireswildliferescue, an emergency fund that is helping to resolve the crisis over in Australia. ~ Tica, Nati, Kels… lets get this thing rolling and raise the vibration of love through service! 🙏🏻💜 ~ @ipekbirol Thank you for bringing your vision to me, you are the reason this is starting 🤗🙌🏻 🎥 @riley_mack4 once again, your incredible talent is greatly appreciated #blockthefires #savethekoalas #attackthefires #blocks4bushfirerelief #aces4bushfirerelief
